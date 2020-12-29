TopTweets Top 10 2020 #JvtbLive
10 – Spiaze
🤫 https://t.co/derGS2ZILT pic.twitter.com/UJZt6AVT89
— Socios.com (@socios) December 5, 2020
9 – History
𝟕𝟓𝟎 goals, 𝟕𝟓𝟎 happy moments, 𝟕𝟓𝟎 smiles in the faces of our supporters. Thank you to all the players and coaches that helped me reach this amazing number, thank you to all my loyal opponents that made me work harder and harder everyday. pic.twitter.com/ZuS4GDOzeh
— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 2, 2020
8 – Vecchia guardia
Quindi ora devo chiamarti Mister!?!?!
In bocca al lupo per questa nuova sfida Andrea! #CoachPirlo pic.twitter.com/CWHMUoyqR3
— Gianluigi Buffon (@gianluigibuffon) August 8, 2020
7 – Lapsus
3️⃣8️⃣certo! L'euforia…😅😂🤦🏾♂️
— Momo Sissoko (@sissokomomo) July 26, 2020
6 – YesMask
L'unica maschera che non vedevamo l'ora di tornare ad indossare 🎭 #bolognajuve #seriea #dybalamask pic.twitter.com/MY6DQKiZOX
— Claudio Marchisio (@ClaMarchisio8) June 22, 2020
5 – Real
Ho sfidato il passato per tenermi stretto il presente, almeno ancora per un po’. Oggi le nostre strade si dividono, ma ogni centimetro per arrivare sino a qui l’ho percorso sapendo di far parte di qualcosa di grande, qualcosa che rimarrà nel mio cuore e mi accompagnerà ovunque ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PQVNSCEm6A
— Miralem Pjanic (@Miralem_Pjanic) August 8, 2020
4 – Mentor
Grazie mille di tutto Mister! 👏🏼🏆 pic.twitter.com/qqKlDD7HrV
— Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) August 9, 2020
3 – Caprette
You probably looked it up in the wrong dictionary. We'll bring you the right one at Camp Nou 🔍📖
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 28, 2020
We kept our word: we brought it! 📖🐐🔥 https://t.co/EMOPTzYEFx pic.twitter.com/mqr5aKA5cC
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 8, 2020
2 – Stron9er
We. Are. #Stron9er. 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
CAMPIONI D'ITALIA 2019/20 🇮🇹⚫️⚪️ #LiveAhead
— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) July 26, 2020
1 – 10
— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) November 25, 2020